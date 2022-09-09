As summer ends, harvest moon shines

Although summer may not surrender easily, Friday, in its meterological and astronomical signs seemed to show that we are inching our way toward fall.
That 65 also happened to be the coolest reading made in Washington this month.
As the sun sinks slightly more each day, its rays follow shallower paths, stealing between the branches of trees, illuminating leaves hanging at lower levels, and casting longer shadows.
Although not directly linked to autumn weather, a bright sign of the autumn of our imagination hung in the early morning sky.
Wondrous and transfixing, it was the almost-full moon. When full Saturday it would carry a name that speaks of the end of summer.
It is the harvest moon.