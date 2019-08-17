Any number of signs, some obvious, others harder to spot, now point the way toward the end of summer. A big one showed up on Saturday, the last day this summer that the sun set in Washington as late as 8 p.m.

According to data from the U.S. Naval Observatory, the sun set here on Saturday at exactly 8 p.m. On Sunday, figures show, sunset will be one minute earlier, at 7:59 p.m.

By itself, the loss of a mere minute of daylight may seem scarcely enough to prompt mournful reflection about the passage of time and the approaching end of a cherished season. But other signs abound.

By 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation, 10 of its 21 outdoor pools will have closed. Six closed last week.

In some jurisdictions, the first day of school is drawing near. In Virginia, classes begin Thursday in Loudoun County. In Fairfax County, the date is Aug. 26.

In addition to vacation, relaxation and long days, summer means heat. Saturday was hot, at 92 degrees, making it the city’s 32nd day since July 1 with a reading in the 90s. Still more is in the forecast.

