Summer’s unofficial opener closes on a comfortable note

As the unofficial start of summer, Memorial Day weekend showed the good side of warm-weather Washington: Temperatures neared 90 but stopped short of the realms of true swelter. As of 5 p.m., Monday’s high stood at 88 degrees. After 80 on Saturday and 82 on Sunday, it was eight above average and the warmest day of the weekend.

Under a dazzling sun, Monday seemed clearly summerlike and more than merely warm. But not every warm summer day need be sweaty and sultry, and Monday seemed to say so.

Although near 90, Monday seemed as pleasant as we could ask so near summer’s actual start.

Little more than three weeks from the June 21 solstice, on Monday the sun rose high into a blue sky. Clouds glided about, but they seemed mainly white and unobtrusive. Even the streaks of cloudy grayness seemed unlikely to interfere with Monday’s near-idyll.

With 14 hours and 40 minutes allotted between its rising and its setting, Monday’s sun unleashed near-maximum wattage.

With that much solar power available, hot days seem in order. But Monday seemed to hold harshness in check and, if only for a while, postpone worry about the thermometer and heat index.

