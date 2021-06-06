Yet, it was also five degrees below the 97-degree record for the date, set in 1925.
Perhaps more significant for those whose memories do not go back that far, it was less than the 94-degree high we already experienced here this year on May 23, and even the 93 of May 20.
However, in the Washington area, Sunday’s heat did set at least one record. That was at Dulles International Airport, where the afternoon high reached 93 degrees. It was one degree warmer than the record of 92, set in 2005.
On Sunday, when Washington’s temperature surged past the 90-degree mark, it meant that both days of our weekend were in the 90s. Saturday had a top temperature of 91.
However, even a 90-degree weekend was not unique. We already had such a weekend in May, when the Sunday 94 followed a Saturday 91.
Even so, Sunday seemed somehow distinctive.
It was not only in its length of 14 hours and 48 minutes, although that contributed.
In a year, we have only about a month of days of such length. The sun nears its highest point in the sky, and afternoons seem warm, unhurried and endless.
That month of long days embraces the two weeks in which we approach the June 20 solstice and the two weeks in which we back away from it.
And obviously only a few of those rare days fall on a Sunday.
Sunday’s weather, readily described in quantitative terms, may also have helped foster a sense of ease here less easily described in numerical terms.
Sunday came at a time when a sense seems to be growing that a long period of coronavirus restrictions may be coming to an end.
So, an 8:31 p.m. sunset on a bright warm weekend day may have helped provide us with a new, intangible sense of freedom.