For those outdoors, those figures proved more than numbers to nod at. They made a psychological and even physical difference in perceptions of the day.

Pedestrians ambling along with that breeze at their backs could feel buoyant and lighthearted. They might have congratulated themselves on their ease of locomotion.

Heading into the teeth of the wind told another story. The wind blew forcefully enough to impede progress, and at moments, even to challenge equilibrium.

On our notably windy Friday, the peak wind was no more than Sunday’s; Friday’s peak gust was only 5 mph more.

Wind imposed itself on Sunday, giving the day its personality. It subordinated the sky spread with gray clouds, as well as the readings of the thermometer.

By itself the tale told by the mercury was that of many another day here in April.

In fact, Sunday’s temperature touched 62 degrees, only one degree below the average high on April 3. The morning’s low of 47 exceeded the average by three degrees.