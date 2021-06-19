On Saturday, the high temperature in Washington was 88. That was warm. It exceeded the average for June 19 by two degrees. But whatever may be said for 88, it cannot be pretended that it is 90.
However, in another area that is also important to producing a true summer day in Washington, Saturday came off better.
It confirmed our suspicion that humidity exists and that, in time, we shall have a chance to suffer its effects.
It offered a quick program in humidity familiarization to those who have missed it.
More than merely a lack of crispness, or an absence of the pleasant dryness of earlier June days, Saturday seemed a day that had truly humid moments.
At times on Saturday, we sensed that something in the air seemed to deflate our buoyancy, reduce our vigor and detract from our vitality. It was that blanket of water vapor. At 2 p.m., for example, when the thermometer told us it was 82 degrees, the humidity, we were told, made it feel like 86.
It seemed a bit close and clammy, and not especially welcome.
But although Washington seemed at times to be on the verge of rain, it did not quite live up to our fears or expectations. At moments, dark clouds loomed. A few drops actually fell.
But as of 7:30 p.m., whatever were Saturday’s similarities to summer, it had not unleashed summer storms.