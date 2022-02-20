On their own, neither figure suggested the day had any particular thermal appeal to those not firm fans of winter.

But the day, and the afternoon in particular, seemed to be redeemed by the sun, which shone for hours in a sky largely devoid of any interfering clouds.

In itself, and in the warmth, both psychological and physical, that it offered to those positioned to receive it, the sun seemed a silent, smiling suggestion of spring.

To observe it, and to feel the effects of its radiance, was to be reassured that on March 20, which is 28 days from Sunday, the equinox would arrive.

In observing how Sunday signaled the sunny imminence of spring, such contrary indicators as the breezy chill of the day ought not be dismissed. At 1 a.m. the wind chill was 13 degrees.

We had a peak wind of 18 mph, and a peak gust of 22, and each of them reached us from the north, the traditional storehouse of wintry cold.

But even the peak wind demonstrated a decline in harshness on Sunday. The 18 mph figure happened to be half as strong as the 36 of Saturday.

And the 22 mph gust came to less than half of the 50 on Saturday.