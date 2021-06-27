As of late afternoon, Washington’s official reading climbed as high as it could go without touching 90.
At Reagan National Airport — where Washington’s official readings are made — at 2:49 p.m., the National Weather Service registered a high temperature for the day of 89 degrees.
It was above average, but only by one degree. It was also 10 degrees below the record for the date.
That 99-degree record was set in 2010, a year well within the memory of many who are alive now. Many among us can therefore cite their experience of how much more heat Washington can provide on June 27.
In failing to reach 90 degrees on Sunday, the thermometer remained true to the tale told by the last 20 days.
Only once in that period have we been so warm as 90 degrees. And that was back on June 22, when the reading was just 90.
Since then, we have been riding the wave of thermal enjoyment, almost giddy as we consider the many perils we have somehow skirted.
Since the 22nd, two days after the solstice, we have known only the splendid and surprising 70s, followed by the unobjectionable 80s.
Subjective as the views of each of us may be, even Sunday’s 89 seemed a not-intolerable 89.
June is a month that, in the words of an old Broadway show tune, “is bustin’ out all over.”
But even as late as Sunday, with 90 percent of it over, June has not yet busted out with thermal thunderbolts, or thermometer readings that would cause many to wilt from the more sound of them.
Of course, it is necessary to admit that we have give little attention to humidity.
Various measures of humidity suggested we might wish to hesitate before becoming too lavish in our praise of our non-90 Sunday.
Low humidity helps keep us cool, by permitting our perspiration to evaporate. Rising humidity increasingly denies us that source of hot-day comfort and causes the perspiration to cascade from our brows, figuratively and literally.
The complexities of all this find expression in the heat index, which combines temperature and humidity. Many of us consider that keeping the heat index down is an effective summertime mood-enhancer.
At one point Sunday, with the temperature at 88, our heat index was an uncomfortable 96.
So it seemed likely that Sunday left many of us reluctant to abandon our critical faculties and conclude that paradise had come to the shores of the Potomac.
But Sunday mitigated even its high heat index. The afternoon was hot, a bit humid, but also breezy. At one point, winds gusted up to 27 mph. Meteorologists measured a wind speed as high as 18 mph.
Just as does a fan, the breeze kept the air moving. It was as if we carried a hard-working, portable fan that ran all the time without ever needing to be recharged.
That is just the kind of thing many of us might wish to see invented, and by our good fortune, it appeared, and was free.