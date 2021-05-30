That day, according to a National Weather Service listing of extremes in Washington, was 106 years ago, on May 30, 1915. The highest temperature that day was also 57, according to the listing.
If Memorial Day weekend is considered to be the unofficial start to summer, Sunday seemed unusually unqualified to introduce the coming season.
In fact, it could be argued that of all 150 days so far this year, Sunday was, comparatively speaking, the coolest.
Its average temperature was 17 degrees below the average for May 30. Obviously we have had colder days. But we have had no day that fell so far below average.
If averages hold any predictive power, it may be a while before highs of 57 recur. On average, not until mid-November.