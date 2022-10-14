Sunny Friday was the “Tomorrow” we hoped for on Thursday

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

No single day exemplifies an entire season, but in Washington Friday seemed a splendid ambassador of autumn: bright, comfortably warm, and relatively dry, with trees increasingly resplendent in red and gold.

Given the dampness of Thursday, and its almost constant blanket of gray , Friday seemed well-suited to fulfill the cheery prediction in the song from "Annie." The one that assures us that "the sun will come out tomorrow."

The sun did accompany us at least through the afternoon hours on Friday. It contrasted not only with Thursday but with Friday’s morning clouds as well.

Curiously, perhaps, in terms of the thermometer alone, Thursday turned out a trifle warmer than Friday. On Thursday, the high temperature of 71 degrees was average for the date. Friday’s high was 69 degrees, two degrees less than average.

But on Friday, in the irrepressible spirit of the song from Annie, the sun did come out.

Beaming from an almost cloudless afternoon sky , our solar furnace showed the welcome warmth still available from its direct rays in mid-October.

Although many trees have yet to don their autumn finery, what we could see in the brilliance of the sunshine, almost spoke for an entire season.

