The Dec. 21 solstice is still the shortest day. Earth’s orbit is nearly a circle, but not exactly. Deviations may be small but cannot be ignored. Essentially, they begin soon to help extend daylight slightly in the evening, while it still recedes in the morning.
But such concerns may seem mere fussiness in the face of the polychromatic hues of the sunset.
As each cloud, often ragged and rippling in texture, assumed a deeper, darker purple, it was tinged or streaked with the red and gold fire of expiring daylight.
By that display, both gaudy and delicate, burning with warmth in a cold season, a short day received an almost operatic farewell.