Part of what made Saturday seem so much like spring was obviously the warmth, which arrived days ahead of schedule. It may also have been the bright sun and the breezes from the south.

But perhaps we ought also consider the contribution that comes from the gradual decline of our residual fears of snow.

Saturday marked more than five weeks — and exactly three dozen days — since Washington’s last officially measurable snowfall.

Possibly it could snow again.

But maybe Saturday’s no-snow milestone lends needed support to our hopes of having seen the last of it. Perhaps Saturday authorized even the most snow-phobic to believe that memories of Jan. 28 may now be dismissed. The 0.12 inches that fell that day was our last measurable snow.

Our taste of spring also seemed well served by Saturday’s high temperature of 61. It matches the average high for March 29, which, of course, is almost April.