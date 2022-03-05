Saturday marked more than five weeks — and exactly three dozen days — since Washington’s last officially measurable snowfall.
Possibly it could snow again.
But maybe Saturday’s no-snow milestone lends needed support to our hopes of having seen the last of it. Perhaps Saturday authorized even the most snow-phobic to believe that memories of Jan. 28 may now be dismissed. The 0.12 inches that fell that day was our last measurable snow.
Our taste of spring also seemed well served by Saturday’s high temperature of 61. It matches the average high for March 29, which, of course, is almost April.