Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.) and several prominent activists on Wednesday called on the Trump administration to conduct an independent investigation into the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul last week.

At a news conference in front of The Washington Post Wednesday morning, Connolly said that President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo must demand answers from the Saudi government and make it “crystal clear” that the United States will not stand for the killing of journalists.

About 10 a.m. Wednesday, nearly a dozen supporters and friends of Khashoggi gathered outside The Post holding signs bearing a photo of Khashoggi and the words “Where is Jamal? #JusticeforJamal.” A protest was scheduled to follow at the Saudi Embassy in D.C., where supporters hoped to confront the kingdom.

Khashoggi, a prominent journalist and critic of the Saudi government, was last seen on Oct. 2 as he walked into the Saudi Consulate to finalize papers for his upcoming wedding. Turkish officials believe Khashoggi was killed inside.

The Saudi government has denied involvement, insisting Khashoggi left the consulate alive and well.

“If they did this, they will be held accountable and there will be penalties,” Connolly said. “So far [the Trump administration’s] responses have been awfully anemic and not acceptable. We need a robust, strong, fortified U.S. position that makes it crystal clear that this is not acceptable behavior and those responsible for it will be held to account, no matter how high up it may go.”

Khashoggi, a contributor to The Washington Post’s Global Opinion section, fled to the United States more than a year ago after he was banned from tweeting and his writings were censored in Saudi Arabia, friends said. He lived in a sort of self-imposed exile in Northern Virginia near Tysons, away from friends, family and the country those who knew him say he loved.

Connolly, who represents the district where Khashoggi lived, said the journalist had been granted asylum in the United States and was under “American protection.”

Jamal Khashoggi is a Virginia resident, so his disappearance is personal to me. President Trump needs to raise this case immediately with Saudi Arabia and Turkey and demand answers. We should be extending support from our federal agencies for a real investigation. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) October 9, 2018

Turkish investigators suspect a squad of 15 men from Saudi Arabia were involved in the abduction or killing of Khashoggi and have begun to piece together a timeline.

If the allegations against the Saudi government are proven true, Connolly said, “the Saudis will have to account for themselves and they’re going to pay a high price, I hope, for committing violence against an innocent who trusted a consulate was a safe haven in which to do business — not an abattoir.”

Connolly said he was not privy to information regarding any possible threats against Khashoggi that had been intercepted by U.S. intelligence. But he recently learned that Khashoggi had visited the Saudi consulate days before his disappearance and “felt secure” enough to return.

“That was the setup,” he said. “If [the United States] had intelligence it should have been shared. That was a life-threatening threat.”

Friends and colleagues recounted Khashoggi’s courage, approachability and desire to see his home country become more free and transparent.

“Jamal, as many of you know was — is a very soft-spoken man,” said Thomas O. Melia, the Washington director for writers group PEN America and a former deputy secretary of state under the Obama administration. “I’m speaking of him in the present tense because I want to believe we will see him again soon.”

Khaled Saffuri, a close friend of Khashoggi for more than two decades and co-founder of the Islamic Free Market Institute, said a senior adviser to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia contacted Khashoggi in June and offered the journalist safe passage home should he choose to return.

“When he was finished telling me about it, I said, ‘Would you go?’ And you know what he told me?” Saffuri said. “He said, ‘Are you kidding me? I don’t trust them for one minute.’ ”