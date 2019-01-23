ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland supporters of updating 911 emergency call technology are outlining some proposals.

Sen. Cheryl Kagan is holding a news conference Wednesday with supporters.

One proposal would enhance Geographic Information Systems capacity to help first responders locate those in need more quickly and accurately.

Supporters of upgrading the system also are calling for updates in technology so responders could receive texts, photos and video.

Legislation approve last year in Maryland creates a commission chaired by Kagan to study 911 concerns. The commission has issued a 65-page report with 23 recommendations to improve the state’s emergency call system.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.