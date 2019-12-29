After the FBI offered a $10,000 reward for information, more than 100 tips about the case came in. But it was forensic evidence collected at the scene that led detectives to Anderson, the alleged shooter. He was apprehended in Fairfax County and charged with murder, malicious wounding and using a firearm in commission of a felony. He is being held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Jail.

Authorities are still searching for Walker, who they describe as a 5’11”white male with brown hair and brown eyes. They believe him to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703.792.7000.

Investigators believe the pair were responsible for three other recent robberies in the Washington suburbs. On Dec. 21, the men allegedly robbed a Mansassas bowling alley. On Christmas Eve, police say, they robbed a Manassas Comfort Inn and a Woodbridge Walgreens. Hoods and face coverings masked their identities. Each time, they brandished a gun and a baton.

On Friday, friends and family of Ozgur gathered at a Lanham, Md. mosque to commemorate a man they described as a dedicated father and tireless worker. They wore pins showing a smiling Ozgur and a message to the man they admired: “You will not be forgotten.”

Rachel Weiner contributed to this story.

