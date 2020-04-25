— Peter Hermann
Charges in molotov cocktail incident
A Northeast Washington man was charged in federal court after D.C. police accused him of lobbing a lighted molotov cocktail at an unmarked police cruiser Wednesday, federal prosecutors said.
Authorities charged Ashton Nesmith, 23, with arson, using and discharging a destructive device during a crime of violence, and possession of a destructive device in a criminal complaint filed Thursday, officials said in a statement.
Investigators from the D.C. police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives wrote in a complaint that a D.C. police officer was parking a squad car in front of the Sixth District Police Station in the 5000 block of Hayes Street NE, when Nesmith approached with a molotov cocktail. Authorities said Nesmith then lit the device and tossed it, and the device bounced off the police car and exploded.
No one was injured. Police said they chased Nesmith and arrested him.
— Clarence Williams
MARYLAND
Baltimore police must pay settlements
Maryland’s highest court has ruled that the city of Baltimore must pay for two settlements resolving claims that police officers from a rogue unit planted guns during arrests.
The Court of Appeals’ unanimous decision Friday rejected the city’s argument that officers from the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force acted so far outside the scope of their employment that the city can’t be liable for their actions. The ruling said it’s reasonable to conclude that the police department should have known about the officers’ misconduct.
The Baltimore Sun reported that the city reached separate $32,000 settlements with two men, Ivan Potts and William James, who accused officers of planting guns on them.
Although the city did not dispute the facts of either case, it argued that the city should not have to pay the settlement amount.
— Associated Press