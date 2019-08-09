NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Authorities have charged a suspect with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two men at a Virginia restaurant.

Newport News police said Friday that 37-year-old Darrell Keith Chaney Jr. is charged with two counts of murder, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm while committing a felony, and discharging a firearm inside a building.

Chaney is accused of shooting 55-year-old Akhi Ar-Rad Abdul Haqq Murad and 62-year-old Barrington Anthony Brown on Thursday afternoon at Dunn’s River Jamaican and Caribbean Restaurant.

Chaney was taken into custody within minutes of the shooting about a block away from the restaurant.

Police have not disclosed a possible motive for the killings.

It was not immediately clear whether Chaney has been assigned an attorney.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.