Gov. Glenn Youngkin tweeted that he had been briefed on the situation, and: “The shooter is in custody and state and local police are on the scene.”
No other details about the situation were available. The Virginia State Police didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
The private liberal arts college about 125 miles northwest of Richmond had an enrollment of about 1,500 full-time students in fall 2021, according to its website. The school is historically affiliated with the Church of the Brethren.