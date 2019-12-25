Metropolitan Police said in a news release that a Prince George’s County Police officer pursued a vehicle into Washington on Monday. According to police, the car driven by Danny Leon Washington, 36, exited Interstate 295 northbound onto 11th Street NE and crashed into a barrier. Prince George’s police officers took the driver out of the vehicle and life-saving measures were begun, but Washington died at the scene.
Authorities said the incident remains under investigation.
