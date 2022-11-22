Suspect in shooting of campus police officers indicted

HARRISONBURG, Va. — A man charged in the slayings of two campus officers at a private Virginia college has been indicted by a grand jury on first-degree murder and other counts.
Campbell, who was a student at the school from 2013 to 2017, is being held without bond.
A judge ruled last month that Campbell was mentally fit to stand trial. Campbell’s mother told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in February that Campbell is mentally ill but did not elaborate.
Campbell is due in court on Dec. 19, when a judge is expected to set a trial date.
As in most felony cases in Virginia, Campbell’s case was originally brought in General District Court. Following a preliminary hearing last month, a judge found that prosecutors had enough evidence to establish probable cause, which allowed the case to be sent to a grand jury for an indictment.