Suspect in shooting of campus police officers indicted

HARRISONBURG, Va. — A man charged in the slayings of two campus officers at a private Virginia college has been indicted by a grand jury on first-degree murder and other counts. Online court records show Alexander Wyatt Campbell was indicted Monday by a grand jury, WHSV-TV reported. Campbell is accused of fatally shooting campus police officer John Painter, 55, and college safety officer J.J. Jefferson, 48, at Bridgewater College in February. The two officers were friends who were known on campus as the "dynamic duo."

Campbell, who was a student at the school from 2013 to 2017, is being held without bond.

A judge ruled last month that Campbell was mentally fit to stand trial. Campbell’s mother told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in February that Campbell is mentally ill but did not elaborate.

Campbell is due in court on Dec. 19, when a judge is expected to set a trial date.

As in most felony cases in Virginia, Campbell’s case was originally brought in General District Court. Following a preliminary hearing last month, a judge found that prosecutors had enough evidence to establish probable cause, which allowed the case to be sent to a grand jury for an indictment.

