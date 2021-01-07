Three other family members — a 76-year-old woman, a 56-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy — were also shot and suffered serious injuries but are expect to survive, police said.
Authorities say Asa Mitchell fled the scene and drove to Delaplane in neighboring Fauquier County, where he crashed his car. The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office says Mitchell them shot and killed a passing motorist and fled on foot.
Deputies then located Mitchell, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot, the sheriff’s office said.
Authorities on Thursday had not yet publicly identified the motorist who was killed.
