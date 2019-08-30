MARYLAND

Suspect sought in attack on deaf woman

Police are looking for a man who tried to sexually assault a deaf woman from out of town who was lost and had asked him for directions in Forestville, authorities said.

The incident happened about 10:20 p.m. on Aug. 14, near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Walters Lane, according to Prince George’s County police.

After the woman asked for directions, the man grabbed her, dragged her into a wooded area and attempted to sexually assault her, police said.

She fought back and was struck several times before she was able to run from the wooded area and flag down an officer, police said. The suspect fled.

The victim suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

Police described the suspect as a black man, between 27 and 35 years old. He is 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs between 180 and 200 pounds.

The suspect has shoulder-length dreadlocks and was wearing a white shirt, black cargo pants, black shoes and glasses at the time of the incident, police said.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Van strikes pedestrian, 85, then leaves scene

Police are looking for the driver of a van who struck an 85-year-old pedestrian and left the scene in Prince George’s County.

The pedestrian suffered critical injuries and remains in the hospital.

The incident happened about 6 a.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Bladensburg Road near the county and District line. Prince George’s County police said the man was found in the roadway and was taken to a hospital.

The driver was “not on the scene when officers arrived,” officials said. Authorities said in a statement that “it is possible the driver did not know he or she struck the victim.”

Officials said they found a driver-side mirror that indicates the van that hit him was a 2015 to 2019 Ford Transit. The color is not known. Police said the van has “other minor damage to the driver’s side front corner.”

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

In Alexandria, new federal judge sworn in

Rossie D. Alston Jr. was sworn in Friday as a federal judge in Alexandria after a decades-long career in state court.

In a speech drawing heavily on his faith, Alston pledged to devote himself to “helping to restore some measure of public confidence” in a justice system that “suffers from a lack of self-esteem.”

Noting that Friday was the anniversary of Thurgood Marshall’s confirmation as the first black Supreme Court justice, Alston said, “I have a feeling he’s looking down . . . seeing the colors of the rainbow and saying, ‘This looks pretty good.’ ”

Alston replaces Judge Gerald Bruce Lee, who retired in 2017. Although Alston was blocked by Democrats in the state legislature from a seat on the state Supreme Court, he was recommended for the federal bench by Virginia’s two Democratic senators.

Alston has already been assigned a major case — the trial of a group of alleged MS-13 members accused of killing two young teenagers. Prosecutors have indicated they may seek the death penalty against some of the defendants.

— Rachel Weiner

Zoo: Baby red panda is '3 pounds of adorable'

A baby red panda at the National Zoo’s facility in Virginia — three pounds of dark reddish-colored, white and black fur — is doing well, zoo officials report.

The red panda is at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal. A video shows him looking around as he is weighed, at one point yawning with pointy claws outstretched. The zoo described the cub in a tweet as “3 pounds of adorable.”

He spends most of his time in his nest box, but officials said they expect he will soon be “climbing trees with ease.”

The red panda was born to mother Moonlight in June.

Annalisa Meyer, a spokeswoman for the National Zoo, said on Friday that it is not known when or if the baby red panda will debut at the zoo’s main facility on Connecticut Avenue in Northwest Washington.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news