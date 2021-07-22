According to his guilty plea, Baltimore police saw Tomlin driving his vehicle suspiciously and aggressively on Dec. 4, 2019. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the road leading toward Sinai Hospital’s emergency room entrance. Tomlin drove off from the stop and crashed his vehicle into a stopped vehicle driven by a person who had recently been discharged from the hospital. The steering wheel hit the driver’s surgery wound, and a child who was a passenger in the car hit their head on a vehicle window, officials said.
Tomlin was apprehended after a foot chase. Officers recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia he dropped as he fled police, authorities said.