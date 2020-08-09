“That’s it,” Mom says when you’ve properly cradled the infant, its neck and head safely ensconced in the safety of your elbow crook.

Well, I demand my elbow crook. I demand my head support. I demand a comfy chair.

My Lovely Wife and I have been spending the pandemic replacing our ratty living room furniture: the lounge chair with an arm disfigured by a spilled cup of coffee, the leather couch stained with the “product” I used to slather on my hair back in the VH1 ’90s.

Shopping’s not so easy these days. It used to involve actually seeing and touching the things you wanted: palpating a pomegranate, stroking the lining of a suit, sitting in a chair.

Not anymore. Now we shop online, scrolling and clicking and trying to decide how something will fit or feel or taste. For me, that’s meant trying to discern whether a chair will support my head.

I gave up on the couch. It’s from Ikea: rectilinear planes of black tufted leather. It looks cool — in a psychiatrist’s waiting room sort of way — but it doesn’t exactly scream: “Sit on me and take a load off! Sink into my deep, velvety folds!”

No, it’s more a perching sofa than a lounging sofa.

But that’s okay. I think it will impress company, if we ever get company again. And besides, I reasoned as we ordered it, I wouldn’t have to sit on it all the time. We were going to get a new chair, too, and I could relax on that.

In my younger days, all I asked of a chair was that it be off the ground. A stool? Sounds good to me! Hey, I’m fine with an ottoman, tuffet or packing crate, too! I don’t even have to sit on it. I can crouch.

Now I’m older, on the downward slope of my life. Like that newborn babe, I need something that supports my head. I know this because the first chair we bought had a back that stopped somewhere south of my neck and puny little arms that tapered to nothing. I sat on it and said, “Um. No. This isn’t going to work.”

There’s something in counseling called “active listening.” This chair demanded “active sitting.” But I don’t want to have to engage my core when I’m watching “The Alienist — Angel of Darkness.” I just want to relax in a narcotized state, sipping my vinho verde.

And so it was back to the Internet. This time, we paid more attention to the vertical dimensions of the lounge chairs, the geometry of their arms, the depth of their padding. We measured my spine. We estimated the displacement of my fat head and how much force it exerts when I relax my neck muscles and my skull falls back like a honeydew rolling off a kitchen counter.

My wife and I both loved the minimalist, Bauhaus chairs. There are a lot of these out there: tetrahedrons of chrome and leather and varnished hardwood. They are expensive, but stunning, like an hors d’oeuvre from a Michelin-starred restaurant.

But I don’t want to sit on an amuse-bouche. Those chairs looked really uncomfortable.

I worried that maybe I was too eager to embrace my senescence. Was it bad that I basically wanted an iron lung with a cupholder?

Then I saw it, the perfect chair. It was from one of those fancy furniture websites. It was tall enough. It looked comfy. It even reclined. And it was on sale for more than half off.

I think I know why it was so cheap: It didn’t look cool. Oh, the designer had tried to tart it up with chrome legs and fancy fabric, but when it was finally delivered and we set it up in the living room next to the couch and across from the flat-screen, I saw it for what it was: a hipster’s La-Z-Boy.

I settled into the chair and told my wife to rotate me every so often. I don’t want to get bedsores.