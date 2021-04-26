The mansion would be renovated. The water feature would be removed and a new single-family home built in its place.

As Kozero walked past the pond, drops of water hit his face.

“I realized, ‘There’s fish in the pond,’ ” he said. In their fear or their excitement, they had splashed him.

Kozero peered at the pond.

“The water was very murky,” Kozero said. “If you looked at a horror film, this pond could be a prop in it.”

But there was to be no horror movie — no fish massacre — on Kozero’s watch. He called the Humane Rescue Alliance, the Washington animal shelter.

“Of course, this is not an everyday call for us,” said Chris Schindler, HRA’s vice president of field services. The nonprofit helps people adopt pets such as dogs and cats. The wild animals it works with tend to be raccoons, possums and squirrels.

The full resources of the HRA were soon deployed. On April 14, Schindler and Lauren Crossed, wildlife program manager, were among the staffers who headed to Cedar Street.

“When the call came in it was unknown what type of fish they were,” Crossed said. “We didn’t know if they were domestic or wild.”

Said Schindler: “At first we were expecting koi.”

Koi are big. Goldfish are not. And that’s what was in this pond: pet store goldfish and their descendants. Lots of them.

Not that Crossed could find them at first. She entered the 10-by-15-foot pond clad in waders. Each scoop of her net in the three-foot-deep water brought up nothing but muck. It apparently hadn’t been cleaned since the 1960s.

Said Schindler: “When we say ‘goldfish,’ they’re not all that bright orange color.”

Said Crossed: “These guys were actually the same color as the muck in the pond, so you couldn’t see them.”

The dark fish were only visible when sunlight hit the water at a certain angle or when telltale bubbles broke on the surface.

“They were actually super hard to catch,” Crossed said. “They were probably good at hiding when wildlife would come by and use the pond as a watering hole.”

Crossed and her colleague Krystal Williford persevered.

“I don’t think they knew what was going on,” Crossed said. “They’ve been living in this pond for their whole life. We’re walking around in the pond scooping them up. It’s not like you can tell a fish what you’re doing.”

Said Schindler: “This was a huge pond and a lot of small fish. It would have been easier if they were foot-long koi and not two- and three-inch goldfish.”

It took two days to remove all the fish, scooping them up and transferring them to big buckets that were loaded in an HRA vehicle and driven to the headquarters on Oglethorpe Street NW. There they were put into tanks that contained water from the pond and it was set at the pond’s temperature.

Said Crossed: “We got the pond down to about an inch of water, then we combed it with a metal grate to make sure we didn’t leave anyone behind.”

The final count: 143 goldfish, each of which had to be entered into the group’s computer system.

“It was actually kind of interesting,” said Allahna Awad, field services dispatcher, who worked on the intake. “The first group of fish to come in was 52. We figured we could go down the alphabet twice.”

So there were Agatha, Brian, Clyde and so on.

When they ran out of alphabetical names, they looked elsewhere for inspiration.

“We all love ‘Hunger Games’ and ‘King of the Hill,’ ” Awad said.

That explains Katniss and Boomhauer.

Then mythology, both ancient Greek (Achilles, Agamemnon, Odysseus) and modern American (Groot, Star-Lord, Gamora).

What Awad couldn’t do is name any fish after herself or anyone who worked at HRA. It’s against their policy.

“We do want every animal to have its own unique name,” she said. “People get attached to an animal with its own name. It gives it that draw. Imagine seeing ‘Fish 1,’ ‘Fish 2,’ ‘Fish 3.’ ”

The story of the fish rescue blew up on social media and was featured on TV and radio. The result: All 143 fish have been adopted.

Some people might ask: Why bother? They’re only fish!

“Yes, they’re fish,” said Schindler, “but fish are as deserving of our attention as any other animals.”