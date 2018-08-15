Each morning, Tom Kelly wakes up in his Bethesda, Md., condo and, after a light breakfast, sits down at his laptop computer to write about the thing that’s obsessed him for eight decades: hunting turkeys.

Kelly is to turkeys what Melville was to whales, which is to say he doesn’t really write about turkeys but about humans. He writes about our glory and our ignominies, our modesty and our braggadocio, our capacity for wonder and our penchant for self-delusion, all filtered through the lens of a magnificent North American bird that has about as much in common with your Thanksgiving Butterball as a guppy does with a great white shark.

And he does it with prose capable of making the most die-hard city slicker want to creep through the wilds of Alabama, where Kelly spent most of his 9-to-5 life as a forester for the Scott Paper Co.

“Hill country after the first frost is a world apart,” he wrote in “Tenth Legion,” his first book, published in 1973. “In dry years, the leaves of the beech and the hickory and some of the oaks turn scarlet and orange and bright yellow before they fall. . . . The sunlight striking down through these layers of color turns the very air golden. I don’t believe I have been as drunk on good bourbon as I have gotten on crisp December air.”

To read Tom Kelly is to feel that you are with him in the forest, reveling in a morning sunrise — or cursing the briars and the chiggers.

Kelly (no relation) went on his first turkey hunt when he was 11. That was 80 years ago. Since then, he’s had the chance to observe countless birds and even shoot a few. He’s learned the way that gobblers — the males — scratch and strut, the sounds they make, the landscape they favor, the way they roost at night: flying up to a tree branch.

If you know where a gobbler has roosted, you can return soundlessly before dawn, wait patiently a few hundred yards away, and lure the male by mimicking the noise a hen makes when she’s interested in a date. Then you listen for the shuup mmmm, shuup, mmmm of the male.

“It’s called drumming,” Kelly said. “Shuup, mmmm. If you hear that, he’s right there. He’s within 40 yards.”

None of this is easy. Wrote Kelly: “The bird possesses a remarkable ability to turn arrogance into hopelessness.”

Kelly had been telling stories about hunting turkeys for so long that his wife, Helen, told him he should write them down. He did, then paid what he calls an “ego press” to print 550 copies of “Tenth Legion,” the title taken from Julius Caesar’s esteemed regiment.

That was 14 editions ago.

“I’ve got four first editions myself,” Kelly said. “I saw a first edition on the Web last week for $6,500,” he said. “I wish I’d saved a case.”

Kelly has been with his current publisher for 14 years and has published more than two-dozen books. He’s a legend in the turkey-hunting world. The National Wild Turkey Federation in Edgefield, S.C., is designing a display in its museum that will feature a re-creation of Kelly’s office, complete with the furniture he made by hand, his old computer and the Winchester 12-gauge shotgun he hunted with.

Kelly is lean, with a Southern cadence to his words and the bearing of the Army artillery officer he was during the Korean War.

At Scott Paper he oversaw 600 employees, the largely blue-collar workforce that cut timber, stripped branches and conveyed trees to the toilet paper factory. That experience led him to write a little 48-page book about management that over the years has been bought in bulk by corporations and organizations, including the FBI.

One of the book’s main recommendations is to never listen to the people in “industrial relations,” i.e. human resources. He feels about HR the same way he does about deer hunters.

Helen died a year ago, prompting Kelly’s recent relocation from Alabama to Maryland, where his daughter and grandchildren live. He’s a turkey-hunting forest dweller in a high-rise.

At 91, Kelly is at an age, he said, when “you ain’t got any friends left. All your friends are in the magnolia cemetery.”

He isn’t complaining. He’s given up driving (and owning a Labrador retriever), but he still hunts a few times a year, invited by fans who want to someday tell their grandchildren they hunted with the great Col. Tom Kelly.

As I was saying my goodbyes, Kelly glanced at his computer screen and noted with satisfaction that he’d surpassed by 96 his daily writing goal of 700 words. His next book will come out in 2019.

“It is very rare in this day and age,” Kelly said, “that a guy can live this long and make a living doing exactly what pleases him from the beginning to the end. And he wasn’t even rich to begin with, so he ain’t got to worry about anybody stealing his money because he didn’t have any and he ain’t gonna die with any.”

