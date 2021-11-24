When I was a child growing up in San Antonio, tamales could show up on our breakfast table on any random weekend morning, but those were usually restaurant-bought. Only the days leading up to Christmas brought the special ones made by grandma’s hands. When I think of those, I see her mixing the masa in a large bowl, with a tub of manteca nearby. I see my mom and aunts spreading that doughy mixture onto corn husks and spooning on the pork filling. I see an uncle slipping one of the first tamales onto his plate, and then a second and a third.