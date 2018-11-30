CHANTILLY, Va. — A Portuguese airline is launching nonstop service between that nation’s capital and the Washington, D.C., region.

TAP Air Portugal said Thursday that roundtrip service between Lisbon and Dulles International Airport will begin in June.

The service will run each way five days a week. Round-trip fares will begin at $569 in economy class and $2,951 for business class seats.

The airline also announced service between Lisbon and Chicago’s O’Hare Airport. That service will also launch in June.

