The tavern known as the New Kent Ordinary has portions dating back to 1736. Washington visited New Kent Ordinary before and during the Revolutionary War.

The tavern continued to operate until the 1930s and underwent a historical restoration in the 1960s.

The Department of Historic Resources will forward documentation for the sites to the National Park Service for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places.

