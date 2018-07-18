CRISFIELD, Md. — It’s time for one of the hottest traditional events on Maryland’s political calendar, especially in an election year.

The 42nd Annual J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake is scheduled for Wednesday in Crisfield.

The all-you-can-eat festival draws politicians from across the state to eat, mingle and sweat on the Eastern Shore in Somerset County.

It all happens in an asphalt parking lot by a marina, where the smell of seafood wafts in the air.

The governor’s office and all of the state’s 188 legislative seats are on the November ballot.

The festival is named in honor of Crisfield native J. Millard Tawes, who was governor from 1959 to 1967. He’s also the only Maryland politician to ever be elected governor, comptroller and treasurer.

