Tax break helps sports betting companies reduce obligations

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia has collected tens of millions of dollars in tax revenue since legalized sports betting debuted last year, despite a tax break for betting companies that helps reduce their obligation.
The state has taken in $26.7 million in tax revenue so far, but the promotional write-offs negated 43.7% of the revenue Virginia’s government could tax, the newspaper reported in a story published Monday. As a result, only five of the 12 companies currently taking sports bets have paid any taxes since launching.
Caesars, with 9.7% of the Virginia betting market, was the largest company yet to make a tax payment.
A lottery spokesperson told the newspaper that the organization doesn’t create policy, it only implements the General Assembly’s will.
Del. Mark Sickles, a Democrat from Fairfax, introduced legislation this year to eliminate the tax break. But the measure did not make it out of a committee.