Last year, more than 4.2 million people filed individual income tax returns in Virginia. The department said 84% of those returns were filed electronically.
Tax Commissioner Craig Burns said the department encourages people to file electronically and to request any refunds via direct deposit.
The department said it typically takes four weeks to process a return filed electronically, compared with eight weeks to process a paper return.
