BALTIMORE — Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week is near.

Starting Sunday, clothing and footwear under $100 will be exempt from the state’s 6 percent sales tax.

The week is just in time for back-to-school shopping. The first $40 of a backpack or book bag will be exempt as well.

Maryland’s tax-free week runs From Sunday through Saturday.

