Lorraine Traylor told news outlets she regularly complained about how she says Dunaway treated her son both this school year and last school year.

“She bit him. She slapped him. She pushed him, pushed his head onto the desk, slammed him into the desk. So many different things,” Traylor said.

Traylor says school officials didn’t remove Dunaway from the classroom until a report of another child being abused this school year.

Dunaway spoke to a WAVY-TV reporter over the phone and denied all of the allegations against her.

“You don’t know what it’s like to be accused of things by people who simply don’t like you,” Dunaway said according to the television station. “None of it is true.”

Dunaway declined further comment to the television station until she consults with an attorney.

