Brown would soon learn protesters had destroyed her 21-year-old tea chest, that her beloved art work was engulfed in flames.
Police prohibited her from entering her restaurant in the middle of the night, but hours later, she would return to find her shop ashy and unrecognizable.
More from Teaism co-owner Michelle Brown https://t.co/OTrQgsYOav pic.twitter.com/9zH25OGQLK— Jessica Sidman (@jsidman) May 31, 2020
“It was heartbreaking,” Brown said. “But this moment is not about us.” Brown wants her customers to stay focused on the intense suffering sweeping the country instead of the damage done to her restaurant, which she says will recover in time.
“Any kind of issue like this seems pretty minor,” she said. “We have been through three months of being closed, we have seen 100,000 people die. I think the protests are great, and I think they are warranted.”
After barely sleeping through the night, Brown started the day with a golden dragon black tea, which she says she drank, perhaps subconsciously, “in hope that my inner dragon will come out today.”
In a similar vein, Dan Simons, founder and co-owner of Founding Farmers, tweeted: “Yes, we had some windows broken @FoundingFarmers on Penn Ave last night. Most important, none of our team was injured. Equally important, my team & I stand firmly with the message of the protest. If America’s leaders (and citizens) listened to @Kaepernick7 when he peacefully communicated, maybe violent communication wouldn’t be necessary. The rage is justified. I would rather it be expressed peacefully, but if I need to “suffer” some broken property, let’s be real, that isn’t suffering.”