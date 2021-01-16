The city made additional appointments available to residents in those wards after data from its first round of 6,700 vaccinations for older adults showed wide disparities in who was receiving them. Officials announced they would open an addition 4,309 appointments for these areas that have higher populations of communities of color, and another 1,436 appointments citywide on Monday.
But as soon as the website began working at 9 a.m., residents reported that it wouldn’t allow them to choose any of the available vaccination centers after they completed the first steps of online registration. Those trying to register through the call center reported not being able to get through.
Health officials advised residents who encountered issues to try again. “If you previously attempted to get an appointment and you did not receive a notification with a confirmation code, date and location, you must re-register,” the notice from D.C. Health said. “Demand for the vaccine is high, and we anticipate longer than usual waits through the Call Center.”
“We understand the frustration this caused for those who are trying to make an appointment and we appreciate your patience as we work to get Washingtonians across all eight wards vaccinated,” read the notice.
Ward 5 council member Kenyan R. McDuffie said he had elderly residents calling him in tears.
“This compounds the disparities when you factor in the digital divide and access issues for less-resourced residents,” McDuffie said. “Every potential hurdle needs to be removed in this process.”