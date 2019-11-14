The teen’s name hasn’t been publicly released. Prosecutor Rusty McGuire has filed paperwork to prosecute the teen as an adult.

Prosecutors say the teen visited the Paynes’ twice on Tuesday, returning with a shotgun. They say Nancy Payne survived by playing dead.

They say the teen had wanted a car to visit his girlfriend in Lynchburg. He was pulled over before he got there.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD