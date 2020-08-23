“Investigators are working to determine why the teen was in the roadway prior to being struck,” county police tweeted Sunday.

The victim’s name was withheld and additional details were not immediately available.

Earlier this month, police responded to a pedestrian fatality along Indian Head Highway, several miles south of Saturday’s crash. That victim also was hit by vehicles while in the road, police said.

At least two other pedestrians were killed in the Washington region over the weekend. A man was killed about 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Washington Street in Falls Church, police said. Another man was killed Friday night when a vehicle hit him at 16th and L streets NW in the District, police said.

— Luz Lazo

Montgomery grill fire leaves 3 with burns

At least three people were burned Saturday night in a barbecue grill incident in Montgomery County, the fire department said.

Two adults and a child were taken to hospitals after the incident in a public pool area in the 19500 block of Waters Road in Germantown, according to fire spokesman Pete Piringer. Their injuries were not life-threatening, he said.

A buildup of gas apparently resulted in a small explosion and flash fire when the grill was ignited, Piringer said.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Battery started blaze, Loudoun officials say

A house fire in Loudoun County on Friday night was caused by a defective lithium ion battery, fire officials said Saturday.

One adult occupant of the home suffered minor burns in the fire, reported about 7:10 p.m. in the 25000 block of Trilobite Court in the Aldie area, the fire department said.

Two adults and two children were displaced, and damage to the house was estimated at $958,000.

The fire marshal’s office determined that the cause of the blaze was a faulty lithium ion battery in a remote-control car that was charging in the garage, officials said.