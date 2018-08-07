MARYLAND

Teen, 16, is fatally shot in Hyattsville area

A 16-year-old was fatally shot Monday night in the Hyattsville area of Prince George’s County, police said.

Kevin Wilson Jr. of Silver Spring was found with gunshot wounds shortly after 7 p.m. in a parking lot in the 6700 block of New Hampshire Avenue in unincorporated Hyattsville, Prince George’s County police said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police have not announced any arrests but said they are “following strong leads in this case.” Detectives do not think that the shooting was random, police said.

Man to serve 20 years

for 2016 firebombing

A 36-year-old Maryland man was sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison on charges related to firebombing his girlfriend’s apartment two years ago, authorities said.

U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm sentenced Richard Butler III of Landover, Md., on Monday to 20 years, followed by three years of supervised release. Butler was convicted of possession of explosives, malicious use of explosive materials and other charges.

The incident happened March 4, 2016, when a fire was reported at the apartment of Butler’s then-girlfriend. Investigators found that Butler had used plastic bottles, motor oil and gasoline to make an “improvised incendiary device” in the apartment.

The girlfriend was not home at the time of the fire because she was talking with police about a complaint of alleged sexual abuse involving Butler and her minor daughter, investigators said.

Surveillance-camera videos from a nearby gas station showed a man who was later identified as Butler pumping gas and putting it in plastic bottles.

Butler was also involved in a case in which he shot at D.C. police officers in March 2016, weeks after the Maryland incident, authorities said.

A new species of tick

crawls into Maryland

Officials are confirming the first discovery of a longhorned tick in Maryland.

The Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that the tick was found on a deer in Washington County.

The invasive species found in eight other states is also known as the East Asian or bush tick. Officials are warning people to take precautions and report unusual ticks and high concentrations of bites.

State Veterinarian Michael Radebaugh says the species is “known to cling to hosts in high numbers.” If too many attach to an animal, he warns it could cause “stunted growth, decreased production, major blood loss” and could potentially spread diseases.

Longhorned ticks are known to carry diseases in their natural habitat, but officials say those found in this country have not been carrying infectious pathogens.

— Associated Press