State Police said the trooper attempted a traffic stop, but Hill refused and sped away. Authorities said the teenager then tried to make a U-turn and became stuck in a median.
Two troopers approached Hill’s car and repeatedly told him to exit the vehicle and show his hands, the release said. That’s when State Police say Hill displayed the firearm and was shot.
State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in an email Saturday that both troopers fired their weapons. They were not injured and have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.
Authorities have not released the names of the troopers and the races of those involved. Geller had previously said the driver’s race would be disclosed after notification of next of kin.
Authorities said a handgun was recovered from inside the Mercedes Benz that Hill was driving. His remains have been transported to a medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.
