The Richmond Times-Dispatch says a prosecutor told the judge that DNA testing on a drop of blood found behind Vargas’ right ear showed that it was Walker’s blood.

Investigators also found Masonic pins and cuff links belonging to Walker at Vargas’ home.

Walker was a longtime member of the Chester Masonic Temple. He also served 30 years on Chesterfield’s Preservation Committee and worked to get several properties in Chesterfield County designated as historic landmarks.

A monument honoring Walker’s historic preservation work was dedicated by local officials in November.