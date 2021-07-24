A prosecutor said in court that the victim, 40-year-old Joshua Crouse of Joppa, had planned to buy about $60 worth of marijuana from Martin, who was 16 at the time.
When Martin showed up in Edgewood on Nov. 1, 2019, to meet Crouse, he came with an assault rifle, the prosecutor said. Crouse attempted to stop the robbery but was fatally shot.
Martin will have to serve at least half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.
The victim’s mother told the newspaper she thought the penalty was too lenient.
Douglas Dolan, an attorney for Martin, said Martin did not intend to hurt anyone when he met Crouse.
“It is just how it unfolded,” Dolan said.