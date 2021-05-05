“All of a sudden, I heard screams and cries from my best friend,” Contreras recalls. “My heart shattered. This was a terrifying sound that I will never forget.”
Her friend was frightened by the steepness of the sidewalk and the unevenness of the grassy field that the group had to pass over to get to a designated meeting spot, Contreras says. She describes the terrain as requiring three people to push the student’s wheelchair and the route as forcing the group at one point to walk along the side of the building, which would have posed a safety risk if there had been an actual fire.
“It’s super unsafe,” Contreras tells me when we talk on a recent afternoon. “And no one has really questioned it, until I did about a year ago.”
“Questioned it” doesn’t quite capture what the Thomas S. Wootton High School student did. She questioned it, and then questioned it, and then questioned it some more. The 17-year-old has spent her entire senior year digging up data, sending emails to officials and speaking out at Montgomery County council and school board meetings.
During those meetings, she has told officials about her fire drill experience and what she found when she started looking closer at the county’s 208 public schools: Most are not in compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA).
A man in a wheelchair couldn’t get to a wedding in a public park. This is what accessibility looks like 30 years after the ADA passed.
“Students with disabilities are struggling to access a public education all across Montgomery County and it seems like you all are doing nothing to fix this,” Contreras said at a school board meeting in March. “By not having safe and accessible schools, you are telling thousands of disabled students all across the county that their education does not matter. That they don’t matter.”
At another public meeting, she pointed out that the federal law, which established accessibility guidelines, was passed 30 years ago, giving officials plenty of time to bring schools into compliance. She then asked, “Why is this taking so long?”
Requests for comment sent to school board members and county council members were not returned as of Wednesday. When asked about Contreras’s claims, Gboyinde Onijala, a spokesperson for Montgomery County Public Schools, connected me with Seth Adams, the director of facilities management for the school system.
Adams has spoken directly to Contreras and describes her advocacy as one “we as a county and state and region need.”
More people should be focusing on identifying access barriers, he says: “For too long, people have looked at the issue in terms of old buildings versus new buildings. It has to be more meaningful than that.”
But Adams pushes back against the description of most MCPS buildings as non-ADA compliant, saying that wording doesn’t accurately capture the situation. Issues that can affect compliance, he says, range from a tree limb that grew into a path to signs that aren’t readable to a student with impaired vision.
“It is accurate to say every school has identified barriers to varying degrees,” Adams says.
He says the school system did an internal assessment of its buildings about four years ago and Wootton was found to need major renovations, making it a priority. After speaking with Contreras, he says, conversations took place with school officials about the fire evacuation route and plans call for refining the route this summer.
John Fitzgerald, whose son Danny Fitzgerald has Down syndrome and attends Wootton, describes learning about the fire drill route and the need to address other access issues within the county’s schools from Contreras.
“The fact that this hasn’t been done was an enormous eye opener for me,” he says. “Where is the collective outrage from the officials? I don’t expect perfection and I don’t expect every public official to know everything. So, it’s reasonable for an official to assume the county is in compliance. Until we tell you the facts, and now that you know, you should be motivated and angry enough to make it happen as soon as possible.”
He says his son doesn’t have mobility issues, but he doesn’t speak and would follow the directions of an educator during a fire drill or active shooter situation, even if that meant walking too close to the building.
Fitzgerald, who met Contreras after she befriended his son, describes her as “remarkable” and “unique at any age but especially at her young age.”
“She has nothing to directly gain from her advocacy,” he says.
He’s right. The barriers Contreras has been fighting to remove don’t stand in front of her. They don’t change where she can go, what she can do or how she experiences the world. But they do affect her — just as accessibility issues affect all of us, whether we realize it or not.
Contreras says that once she started seeing her surroundings through her friends’ eyes, she couldn’t look away. She started noticing ramps that were too steep and doorways that were too narrow and bleachers that limited whom she could invite to homecoming pep rallies.
“I never really questioned it,” she says. “I just went along with it because that’s what everyone does. Then I realized all these issues pile onto one another.”
She recognizes that if a wealthy school system, such as Montgomery County, has buildings with hundreds of ADA-compliance issues then school systems across the country with less resources likely do as well. And, she says, that affects more than just students. They aren’t the only ones who use the buildings. So do teachers and staff members, as well as the general public when schools serve as polling locations, emergency shelters and meeting venues.
“It’s really an issue no one talks about, but it affects so many people,” Contreras says.
In a few months, Contreras will graduate from high school and then head off to college. That means she won’t be around next school year to attend public meetings and send hundreds of emails to officials. She won’t be there to hear fire alarms blare and watch what routes students take. But, she says, she is not done fighting for accessibility. She hopes to study law and become a disability rights attorney.
Before any of that, though, she will make herself heard on the ADA-compliance issues one last time as a student. On May 11, she will appear in front of the school board and question its members, yet again.
