According to court records, Kelley and others affiliated with the Atomwaffen Division, a neo-Nazi group, targeted minorities, journalists and public officials with fake emergency calls to police, a practice called “swatting” because the goal is to provoke a SWAT response.
Targets included an African American columnist for the Miami Herald and former Department of Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, according to officials.
Investigators said Kelley was identified after he called in a fake bomb and active-shooter threat in 2018 at Old Dominion University, where he was a student at the time.
Five others have been accused of threatening journalists and activists in retaliation for their reporting on the neo-Nazi group.
John Cameron Denton, 26, is also charged in Alexandria. Last week, a judge denied Denton’s bid for release based largely on concerns over potential spread of the novel coronavirus in the jail.
— Rachel Weiner