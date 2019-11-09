Teenage boy stabbed at Subway restaurant

The attack occurred at about 11:30 a.m. at a Subway in a strip mall on Stringtown Road.

— Rachel Weiner

Girl on bike struck by car near Beltway

A 13-year-old girl riding her bicycle in Bethesda, Md., was hit by a car on Friday night and hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said.

At about 5:45 p.m. Friday, the girl was riding her bicycle in the crosswalk of northbound Old Georgetown Road, at the entrance ramp to the inner loop of the Beltway, when she was struck by the driver of a 2006 Toyota Camry, according to Montgomery County police.

The driver, identified by authorities as Nanak Singh Manku, 83, of McLean, Va., had exited the inner loop onto southbound Old Georgetown Road and was attempting to reenter the Beltway on the northbound side of the road when the crash occurred.

The girl was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. She remained in the hospital as of 11 p.m. Friday night, police said. Authorities were unable to provide an update on her condition on Saturday morning.

The driver of the Camry, Manku, was not injured.

— Samantha Schmidt

