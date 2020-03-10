“I remember being 5 years old, watching a documentary about climate change with my family,” said Foster, a high school senior who lives in Southeast Washington. “I’d look around at them and say, ‘Hey, are you guys hearing this? Shouldn’t we be doing something?’ ”

Two years later, he was attending Earth Day workshops on climate change with his parents.

I met Foster at a recent Audubon Naturalist Society conference in Chevy Chase, where he was being honored as the organization’s Youth Environmental Champion.” He founded an international online publication, the Climate Reporter, with young journalists from eight countries. He also serves as the D.C. youth organizer for Global Climate Strike, the environmental activist organization.

Every Friday for the past 58 weeks, he has stood in front of the White House with his “School Strike For Climate” sign in protest of the nation’s inadequate response to climate change.

“Right now, I’m just trying to find the right message, figure out what resonates with people,” Foster said. “Too many of us still don’t seem to understand the scale, scope and speed of the changes that the climate crisis is causing.”

Foster lives in Ward 7. His father, Jerome Foster Sr., is a mechanical engineer. His mother, Rene Foster, is a nurse.

“Jerome has always been passionate about environmental issues,” she told me, recalling the reaction the then-5-year-old had to the documentary on climate change. “And he’s always been concerned that adults weren’t taking the climate crisis seriously enough.”

Foster attends a D.C. public charter school funded through Laurene Powell Jobs’s XQ super school initiative. He takes courses in advanced technology and credits the XQ program with encouraging his interest in climate science.

He’ll graduate in June and so far has received acceptance letters from Harvard, Stanford and MIT. His future looks bright — except for the looming existential threat.

By the year 2050, Foster will be 48 — six years younger than his parents are now. By then, what had been called historic, 100-year-floods will be annual events, according to a report last year from the United Nations.

Climate refugees will almost certainly include Americans fleeing flooded coastal cities such as Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans and Key West, the report noted.

Today’s teenagers will be the adults then, stuck dealing with climate-related disasters that, in many cases, could have been prevented.

“People from the old-time generation (meaning baby boomers like myself) are always coming up to me saying, ‘I hope the young people will be able to fix this,’ ” Foster said. “I want to say, ‘Why aren’t you helping us fix it?’ ”

At the Audubon conference, he put it more diplomatically: “We can do a lot before the damage is irreversible, but we must act fast and act boldly.”

By bold, he means adopting the Green New Deal, a massive attack on climate change proposed by progressive congressional Democrats. The plan includes initiatives to sharply reduce greenhouse gas emissions, along with an energy-efficient upgrade of the nation’s infrastructure.

Foster’s climate activism also includes social justice advocacy. He’s keenly aware that poor people, and black and brown people, are being disproportionately harmed by climate change. They are more likely to live in flood-prone areas and near fossil fuel facilities and other toxic sites, condemned to drink dirty water and breathe polluted air because of their race and class.

But they aren’t always the most visible in the fight. He wants to see more African Americans like himself speaking out about climate change and much more. He recently founded and serves as executive director of OneMillionOfUs, which aims to mobilize a million new voters for the 2020 presidential election.

He’s also writing code for a virtual reality program that models the experience of refugees fleeing Guatemala to the United States.

A 2018 report by the World Bank, called “Groundswell: Preparing for Internal Climate Migration,” estimates that by 2050 climate change will have displaced up to 3.9 million people from their homes in Mexico and Central America. Rising temperatures, drought and food shortages due to crop disease are already forcing thousands to flee Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador.

“I wanted to create a way for us to empathize with people who are being impacted by climate change,” Foster said.

Imagine, coding for empathy in an era of separating families. That is bold.

“Our national narrative is that illegals just want to sneak into Texas and we will keep them out,” Foster said. “But we are dealing with the effects of an international climate crisis, and it cannot be solved with a nationalist mind-set and a wall.”

In hopes that the efforts of climate activists are making a difference, Foster and others will occasionally check NASA’s Global Climate Change “Vital Signs of the Planet” website. Of particular interest is a graph tracking the release of greenhouse gas — a byproduct of human activity and a main driver of global warming.

A line on the graph has angled up sharply since 2005. Other vital signs show that global temperatures are up and Arctic ice is down. Indicators of more drought and floods to come.

There’s still time to reverse some of the damage. But the deterioration can be unnerving just the same.

“Behind the scenes, a lot of activists are experiencing what we call climate anxiety,” Foster said. “Not just because of climate change but because so many people don’t seem to realize what’s at stake.”

Outside the White House, he stood with his protest sign on a recent Friday, a piece of cardboard held like a warrior’s shield.

“Sometimes, just holding it makes me feel better,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to shift that anxiety into a symbol of resistance, however small.”