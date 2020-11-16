The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was identified by the department as Eriq S. Coleman, 25, of Richmond, according to the news release.
Police obtained a detention order on Monday for the teenager, who was located at an address in South Carolina. He was taken into custody without incident and is being held pending extradition to Virginia, the release said.
An investigation into the shooting continues, police said.
