The shooting occurred about 1:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Half Street SW, in the James Creek public housing complex just off South Capitol Street.

A police spokesman said the victim was found on the front steps of an apartment building. Newsham said he had been shot multiple times and that it appears he was targeted. He said the motive is not yet known.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Bicyclist fatally struck by hit-and-run driver

A man riding a bike died after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Prince George’s County, authorities said. The man’s name was not released, pending family notification.

Prince George’s County police said the incident happened around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday at McKendree and Accokeek roads in Brandywine. Officers found a man lying on a grassy area, police said. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police said an initial finding was that the man was riding his bike on McKendree Road when he was “struck by a vehicle from behind.” Police said “that vehicle did not stop” and “most likely has front-end damage.”

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Police: Misinterpreted shout led to mall panic

Unfounded reports of a shooting that caused panic at an Arlington movie theater were the result of a misinterpreted video game reference shouted during a film, police said Wednesday.

On Sept. 14, officers responded to calls about a possible shooter at the Ballston Quarter theater in the 4200 block of Wilson Boulevard. Moviegoers were told to shelter in place, but a search found no evidence of a shooting.

Police said an investigation showed a juvenile shouted, “Pennywise has sharpshooter activated!” during a screening of “It: Chapter Two.” The statement referenced the clown antagonist of the “It” franchise and “sharpshooter mode,” a feature in some video games.

Some who heard the shout thought it referenced an active shooter, police said. Arlington County Commonwealth’s Attorney Theo Stamos said no crime was committed and no charges will be filed.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

