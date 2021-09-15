At about the same time, officers sent to downtown Baltimore found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition.
Just before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the Coppin Heights/Ash-Co-East neighborhood found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said he later died at a hospital.
In southwest Baltimore, officers found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back of his head. He was listed in stable condition.
Officers were also sent to northwest Baltimore to investigate a shooting at about 5:30 p.m. Police said they found an unidentified woman who had been shot in her stomach. About a mile away, police found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left wrist. Both victims were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.