BENTON, La. — A 17-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy are accused of killing an airman who was from Virginia and stationed in Louisiana.

News outlets report that both were arrested on charges of second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Tech Sgt. Joshua Kidd.

Louisiana law considers the 17-year-old an adult. Bossier (BOZH-er) Parish District Attorney Schuyler Marvin tells KTBS-TV he’ll ask the court to try the 15-year-old as an adult.

Crosby says both also face 10 counts of vehicle burglary and one of firearm theft.

Kidd was stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base. He was shot near his home in Bossier City. The Shreveport Times reports that he grew up in Moneta (moh-NEE-tuh), Virginia, and his body was being returned to Virginia.

